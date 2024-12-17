Vijay Vasanth moves adjournment motion to discuss 'unemployment crisis'

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India's "deepening unemployment crisis", citing CMIE and PLFS data, which show the unemployment rate at 7.8% in September 2024.

"I rise to move an adjournment motion to discuss the deepening unemployment crisis in India, which continues to affect millions of citizens and threatens the economic security of our nation. Recent data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) has only confirmed the alarming trends we have been witnessing over the years," Vasanth said in the notice.

Vasanth cited the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report and said there has been no substantial improvement in employment between July 2023 and June 2024.

"The unemployment rate in India stood at 7.8 per cent in September 2024, reflecting a disturbing decline in both the labour participation rate and employment rate. The PLFS report also shows that between July 2023 and June 2024, there has been no substantial reduction in the unemployment rate, despite various government claims of job creation. This is a clear indication that the government's policies have failed to address the employment crisis adequately," the notice stated.

The unemployment crisis is not only a social issue but also an economic challenge that hampers the nation's growth, Congress MP Vasanth said in the notice.

He also stressed that CMIE and PLFS data indicate the growing unemployment crisis in India.

"The data provided by CMIE and PLFS clearly highlights the unemployment crisis in India, and the situation is worsening over time. Between 2014 and 2024, the unemployment rate has fluctuated between 5.44 per cent in 2014 to 7.8 per cent in September 2024, with a sharp rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the unemployment rate peaked at 8.00 per cent, and while there was some recovery in 2021 to 5.98 per cent, the rate has once again risen above 7 per cent in the past two years," the notice said.

Congress MP Vasanth said that immediate action is needed at the national and state levels to tackle the unemployment crisis.

"The state-wise unemployment data is equally concerning, with Haryana recording the highest unemployment rate at 37.4 per cent, while Odisha has the lowest at 0.9 per cent. These disparities indicate that urgent interventions are needed, both at the national and state levels, to tackle the unemployment crisis comprehensively," the notice read.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.