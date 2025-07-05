Voter roll updates before polls are legal requirement: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

As opposition parties continue to question the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar clarified on Saturday that updating the voter list before every election is a standard legal process.

Addressing reporters, Kumar said that the voter list must be updated ahead of every election, as per the law. He explained that such detailed revisions had not been carried out since January 1, 2003.

"As part of the law, before every election, the voter list needs to be updated. A detailed investigation of the voter list and all voter details was not conducted after January 1, 2003. This is supposed to be a general practice," he said.

The CEC also noted that opposition parties themselves had previously raised concerns about inaccuracies in the voter rolls. "Nearly every political party complained about issues in the authenticity of the voter list, and demanded updates. More than 100,000 booth-level officers are working on it with the support of all political parties. No ineligible person will be able to make it into this list," Kumar added. Bihar polls: Special Intensive Revision The SIR is a targeted effort by the Election Commission of India to verify and clean the voter list before elections, aiming to ensure its accuracy and legitimacy.