Want Mamata to be major partner of INDIA bloc, will soon talk to her: Raut

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reported statement 'willing to lead INDIA alliance', Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that they also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA bloc, adding that they will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

"We know this opinion of Mamata ji. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA alliance. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," Sanjay Raut said addressing a press conference.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she has shown a successful model in West Bengal where she has kept BJP away from power.

"She has put forward her statement. Because she has shown a successful model in West Bengal where she has kept the BJP away from power and implemented good welfare schemes...her election experience, and fighting spirit, accordingly she has shared her interest. Whenever INDIA bloc meeting takes place, our senior leaders will together take a decision," Chaturvedi said.

Earlier on December 3, in response to a query regarding TMC leaders suggesting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be made the INDIA bloc leader days after Congress faced a crushing defeat in Maharashtra assembly polls, party MP Kirti Azad said that the ruling TMC supremo takes everyone along.

"Mamata Banerjee has a 100 per cent record. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a humiliating defeat, it was only in West Bengal...Whenever he comes to insult Bengal and its honour, her vote share increases," the TMC leader said.

He further said that Mamata Banerjee is known for her articulate views. "She is a very senior leader. She speaks clearly."

He also said that Mamata Banerjee is a household name across the country.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) resides in every household in West Bengal, in every household in the country...Mamata Banerjee is someone who takes everyone together. She calls people only after making preparations and taking her time...," he said.

On November 26, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suggested that one strong leader is needed to lead the INDIA bloc following the defeat of Congress in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls. He had further said that the opposition alliance should be stronger to take on the BJP.

"The Congress has failed to achieve the desired result either in Haryana or in Maharashtra. We had tremendous hope from the Congress that they would do better. INDIA alliance is there but the expected result could not be achieved. And there is a great failure on the part of the congress to achieve the result...Today it is necessary if you want to fight against the BJP, INDIA alliance should be stronger. And to make it stronger, one leader is required. Now who can be the leader? That's the core question. Congress has done it. All experiments have been done, but they have failed...," he had said.

MPs of the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party also skipped the joint opposition protest over the Gautam Adani bribery case.