Want to serve Wayanad, just like mother looks after children: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut as the UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, on Thursday said her sentiments about serving the people of the hill constituency are the same as those of a mother towards her children.

Priyanka, on the last day of her second leg of bypoll campaign, said that if she was given a chance, she would fight for the people of Wayanad not only in the Parliament, but on every other platform.

The Congress leader also referred to the love her brother -- Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi -- has for Wayanad and urged the people of the hill constituency to vote for her so that she can help them for the affection and support they have shown to her family.

Priyanka also reiterated her accusations against the BJP-led Centre, saying that their politics has harmed farmers and small business owners in the country.

Addressing corner meetings at Akampadam and Pothukallu in Eranad and Nilambur assembly constituencies in Malappuram district, she said even the farmers and small businesses in Wayanad were reeling under debts, despite the huge potential of the hill constituency, due to the lack of support from the government.

The Congress leader claimed that the reason for this was the politics of fear, hatred and divisiveness being played by the BJP and said that politics of this kind was not needed in the country.

She has been consistently raising these issues during the last four days of her five-day long bypoll campaigning in the hill constituency.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven Assembly segments: Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

The by-election for the Wayanad seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won Lok Sabha seats from both Wayanad and Raebareli decided to vacate Wayanad.

The bypoll for the Wayanad seat is set for November 13.