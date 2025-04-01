Waqf bill: NDA, India bloc issue whips as Parliament braces for showdown

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, is set to take centre stage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (April 1), with the BJP-led government pushing for its passage despite strong opposition from the India bloc. The Bill has been at the centre of a political storm, with Opposition parties staging a walkout on Tuesday, labelling it "unconstitutional".

Despite the tensions, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to pass the Bill comfortably, given its significant majority in the lower house. For the legislation to take effect, it must clear both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha before receiving presidential assent.

Waqf bill: NDA confident of passage

With a current strength of 542 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the NDA commands 293 seats, well above the required 272 for passing legislation. The BJP alone holds 240 seats, with support from allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) (16 seats), Janata Dal (United) (12), Shiv Sena (7), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (5), Rashtriya Lok Dal (2), Janata Dal (Secular) (2), and the Jana Sena Party (2), among others.

The BJP is optimistic about securing backing from its allies. Senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi has also confirmed his party’s support to the Bill, stating that their reservations had been conveyed to the Centre.

Opposition unites against Waqf bill

The Opposition, led by Congress, has vehemently opposed the bill, arguing that it undermines the interests of the Muslim community. Congress, the largest opposition party with 99 seats, has rallied support from the Samajwadi Party (37), Trinamool Congress (28), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (22), Shiv Sena (UBT) (9), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) (8), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (4), Rashtriya Janata Dal (4), Aam Aadmi Party (3), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (3), Indian Union Muslim League (3), and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (2), among others, bringing their total to 235 MPs.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the sole MP from AIMIM, has also voiced strong opposition to the bill, though he is not aligned with the India bloc. Meanwhile, parties like the YSR Congress Party (4 MPs) and Shiromani Akali Dal (1 MP) have yet to disclose their stance.

Lok Sabha to debate Bill on Apr 1, Rajya Sabha to follow

The Lok Sabha will begin deliberations on the bill on Wednesday, with the Rajya Sabha expected to take it up on Thursday (April 3). Both Houses have been allocated eight hours each for discussions, which could be extended if necessary.

All major NDA allies, including the TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, and LJP (Ram Vilas), have issued whips instructing their MPs to support the bill. Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday told reporters that the Business Advisory Committee, chaired by Speaker Om Birla, had agreed on the debate structure. However, tensions flared during the committee meeting, with opposition leaders walking out in protest, accusing the government of stifling dissent.

Unconstitutional: India bloc on Waqf bill

Ahead of the parliamentary showdown, Opposition leaders convened on Tuesday to coordinate their stance against the bill. Key figures at the meeting included Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal, along with representatives from the Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, and other India bloc members.

Kharge took to social media to denounce the bill, calling it a "divisive" move by the Modi government. "We have to protect constitutional values. This bill is a targeted piece of legislation and is unconstitutional. We, the India parties, will vote against it," Venugopal added.

In preparation for the vote, the Congress party has issued a three-day whip instructing all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House from April 2 to 4. The party has underscored the bill’s significance, urging its members to stand firm in opposition.

AIMPLB appeals for opposition to Waqf bill

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has urged "secular" parties, including BJP allies, to reject the bill. AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani called on MPs to prevent what he termed the "BJP's communal agenda" by voting against the proposed amendments.

Waqf bill: Background

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, was initially introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and later referred to the JPC in August 2024.

The 44 amendments proposed by Opposition MPs were junked by the Jagdambika Pal-led panel and the JPC adopted the report. It was subsequently presented to Parliament earlier this month. The bill was eventually approved by the Union Cabinet in February.

Notably, a waqf is a religious or charitable endowment, primarily in the form of property, donated by Muslims. Many of these contributions are made without formal documentation. The revenue generated from waqf properties is typically used to support mosques, cemeteries, madrasas, and orphanages.

Once a property is declared as waqf, it cannot be sold or transferred. According to reports, waqf boards across the country oversee approximately 8.72 lakh properties, covering more than 9.4 lakh acres of land.

The proposed amendments in the new Waqf Bill aim to grant the government greater authority in overseeing waqf properties and resolving disputes related to them. This has led to strong opposition from several Muslim organisations.