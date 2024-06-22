Home / Politics / Water cannon used to disperse BJP workers protesting over water shortage

Water cannon used to disperse BJP workers protesting over water shortage

Led by the BJP's former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, the protesters gathered outside a Delhi Jal Board office in Okhla and raised slogans against the AAP government

BJP protest, ITO protest, Protest
BJP workers take part in a protest march over shortage of water in Delhi (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Police on Saturday used a water cannon to disperse BJP workers demonstrating against the AAP government over water shortage in the the national capital.

Led by the BJP's former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, the protesters gathered outside a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office in Okhla and raised slogans against the AAP government. The police dispersed them with a water cannon after they refused to move.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amid a punishing heat wave battering the city, Delhi is facing a severe water shortage while the BJP and AAP continue to blame each other for the crisis.

Addressing the protesters, Bidhuri alleged that the DJB, which had profits of Rs 600 crore, is now facing losses of Rs 60,000 crore due to corruption.

He later handed over a memorandum to a DJB engineer over an acute shortage of water in the Tughlaqabad assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike for release of the city's "rightful share" of water share in the Yamuna by Haryana entered its second day on Saturday.

Atishi launched her hunger strike, accusing the BJP government in Haryana of stopping the release of 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to Delhi and said it has affected 28 lakh people in the city.

Also Read

BJP seeks Assembly session to discuss Delhi water crisis, blames AAP govt

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

Decoding Delhi's water crisis: Causes, impact, and sustainable solutions

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi: A look at fines in other nations

'Was left with no choice': Atishi on hunger strike over Delhi water crisis

Rahul Gandhi interacts with Rajkot fire victims' kin; says Cong with them

Ruling TDP clarifies on YSRCP's under construction party office demolition

Oppn MPs on panel to assist pro tem Speaker planning to decline position

Defer implementation of three new criminal laws, says Jairam Ramesh

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Delhi Water SupplyDelhi Water crisisAam Aadmi PartyBJPBJP MLAs

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story