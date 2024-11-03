Wayanad bypolls: Rahul Gandhi to campaign for sister Priyanka today

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the election campaign in support of his sister and party's candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today.

Wayanad, a Congress bastion is going to see a contest between Congress's Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming bypolls.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated her commitment to resolve the problems of the people of Wayanad constituency if elected to power.

"My main promise is that I will work hard to serve the people of Wayanad. I will stand side by side with them through their problems and issues and I will fight for them. I will raise my voice on whichever platform I can, especially the Parliament if I am elected. I will do everything I can to help them resolve their issues and have a better life," said Priyanka Gandhi while speaking to ANI.

Wayanad's seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, is seeking election from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated.

More From This Section

Wayanad's seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi kicked off campaigning in Wayanad ahead of the by-polls scheduled for November 13.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.