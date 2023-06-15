Home / Politics / Wanted to bring major reforms as MP CM but govt toppled in 2020: Kamal Nath

Wanted to bring major reforms as MP CM but govt toppled in 2020: Kamal Nath

He took on the current BJP government helmed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan terming the entire system corrupt

IANS Bhopal
Wanted to bring major reforms as MP CM but govt toppled in 2020: Kamal Nath

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday said that after assuming charge as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister in 2018, he wanted to bring in major reforms for "good governance" but the BJP conspired and toppled his government in 2020.

The seasoned politician spoke about the challenges he had to face after taking oath as the chief minister. The biggest challenge was to change the governance system amid strong resistance by officials.

"Every proposal of mine would be met with opposition by officials. I wanted to change the governance system, but did not get cooperation. A huge conspiracy was hatched to topple my government. Even I could have indulged in horse-trading to save the government, but that was against my principles. I stand with the truth. In more than 40 years of my political career, I have always stood with the truth, no matter what cost I've had to pay," Kamal Nath said.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the officials were not in favour of a proposal to wave off farmers loans. "Despite a stiff resistance, I held on firmly to my decision and forced them to accept it," he added.

He took on the current BJP government helmed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan terming the entire system "corrupt".

"We were in government for 15 months, of which three months passed in code of conducts. But, in 11 months, we had shown the commitment and the working pattern of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh."

Notably, the Congress led by Kamal Nath had managed to formed the government after a gap of 15 years in Madhya Pradesh.

However, a political crisis broke out due to high factionalism and race for power leading to collapse of the Congress government.

In 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP bringing back the Chouhan-led BJP government in the saddle.

--IANS

pd/shb/

Also Read

Congress supports Karni Sena agitation in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath trying to create negative impression about Madhya Pradesh: BJP

CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises

Satpura fire: Over 12k files gutted, Kamal Nath demands independent inquiry

Public mandate will decide Madhya Pradesh's next CM: Cong's Kamal Nath

AIADMK asks ED, I-T dept to probe corruption charges against Udayanidhi

Goa Oppn members boycott LS Speaker Om Birla's address in state Assembly

BJP chief J P Nadda meets Amarinder Singh and his family in Mohali

BJP wants to do its politics through ED, says Stalin on TN minister arrest

PM Modi created world-class infrastructure in 9 years, says Amit Shah

Topics :Kamal NathMadhya PradeshCongress

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story