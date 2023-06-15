Wanted to bring major reforms as MP CM but govt toppled in 2020: Kamal Nath

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday said that after assuming charge as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister in 2018, he wanted to bring in major reforms for "good governance" but the BJP conspired and toppled his government in 2020.

The seasoned politician spoke about the challenges he had to face after taking oath as the chief minister. The biggest challenge was to change the governance system amid strong resistance by officials.

"Every proposal of mine would be met with opposition by officials. I wanted to change the governance system, but did not get cooperation. A huge conspiracy was hatched to topple my government. Even I could have indulged in horse-trading to save the government, but that was against my principles. I stand with the truth. In more than 40 years of my political career, I have always stood with the truth, no matter what cost I've had to pay," Kamal Nath said.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the officials were not in favour of a proposal to wave off farmers loans. "Despite a stiff resistance, I held on firmly to my decision and forced them to accept it," he added.

He took on the current BJP government helmed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan terming the entire system "corrupt".

"We were in government for 15 months, of which three months passed in code of conducts. But, in 11 months, we had shown the commitment and the working pattern of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh."

Notably, the Congress led by Kamal Nath had managed to formed the government after a gap of 15 years in Madhya Pradesh.

However, a political crisis broke out due to high factionalism and race for power leading to collapse of the Congress government.

In 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP bringing back the Chouhan-led BJP government in the saddle.

