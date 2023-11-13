We will fight legal battle: Sanjay Raut over Mumbra Shakha controversy

Amid a tussle between the Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray Sena after the Shinde faction allegedly bulldozed a 25-year-old Shakha of the UBT Sena in Mumbra, MP Sanjay Raut said that a legal battle will go on for the Mumbra Shakha of Shiv Sena.

"Eknath Shinde is not a force neither are the 40 people who have joined him. They are not Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena is what you saw in Mumbra yesterday. When Uddhav Thackeray reached there, everyone had come on the road. If you had not used the police, we would have taken control of the Shakha today. Today the police are your slave, tomorrow the same police will follow our orders, what will you do then? A legal battle will also go on for the Mumbra Shakha of Shiv Sena. We have complete documents," Sanjay Raut said.

This move to order the bulldozers on the Mumbra Shakha was strongly opposed by Uddhav Thackeray as he led his group towards Mumbra to make a statement of intent on Saturday.

A short while later, while addressing a function on his home turf Thane, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde targeted his former boss who had to return from Mumbra.

"Some people came to Mumbra today...but they had to take a U-turn return..." , Shinde said while addressing a gathering in Thane.

Since the split of the Shiv Sena and the merger of the Shinde faction with the BJP, there has been a continuous war of words between the two parties.

Meanwhile in another attack on the BJP, UBT Sena's Sanjay Raut said that the saffron party's idea is to break the country on the basis of religion.

"BJP's aim is always to take advantage of any fight between two people. BJP's idea is to break the country on the basis of caste and religion. Are Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar propagators of BJP's ideas in Maharashtra? This is the idea of the BJP to make its businessmen friends rich and make the poor poorer. BJP is afraid. Wherever they are losing in 2024, they are conducting raids there, he said.