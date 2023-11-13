Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / They are misleading people, Rajasthan CM's swipe at PM Modi, Amit Shah

They are misleading people, Rajasthan CM's swipe at PM Modi, Amit Shah

"We have worked to fulfil the 10 guarantees that we had given. Rajasthan is at number one in providing jobs to the youth; three lakh jobs were given," the Chief Minister said.

ANI
The Chief Minister also said that Rajasthan is the first state where a separate budget was presented for farmers.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 7:26 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, saying that wherever they go, their job is to "mislead people".

"Wherever Amit Shah and Narendra Modi go, their job is to mislead people, but you should not get influenced by anyone's words. Now they do not have any issue; they are campaigning in the name of religion," Gehlot said while participarting in 'Diwali Sneh Milan' organised by the Jodhpur District Congress Committee in Rajasthan.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking about this year's Karnataka Assembly election, he said that the "slogan of Lord Bajrangbali was raised a lot in Karnataka by the BJP leaders. But their (BJP's) tactics did not work and a Congress government was formed in Karnataka," Gehlot said.

CM Gehlot said that Rajasthan has become number one in the country in terms of milk production.

"We have worked to fulfil the 10 guarantees that we had given. Rajasthan is at number one in providing jobs to the youth; three lakh jobs were given," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also said that Rajasthan is the first state where a separate budget was presented for farmers.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member House.

Congress formed the government with support from the BSP and independents.

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

For his fourth term as CM, Gehlot faces challenge of job creation

Cong govt implemented welfare schemes keeping in mind every section: Gehlot

People of Rajasthan will vote for Bharat Jodo Yatra's message: Congress

Congress seeking mandate on works done by its govt in Rajasthan: Ramesh

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ashok GehlotNarendra ModiAmit ShahRajasthan governmentAssembly elections

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story