Home / Politics / What matters more is intent: Cong's Jairam Ramesh ahead of G20 summit

What matters more is intent: Cong's Jairam Ramesh ahead of G20 summit

"The Modani saga reveal that six out of eight funds-that had links to Adani group and that were allegedly moving money and manipulating stock price on its behalf-have been shut down," he said

ANI Politics
Jairam Ramesh

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about bringing back unaccounted money in his first G20 Summit in 2014, the 'Adani row' reveals that "he failed to walk the talk."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's very first G20 Summit was in November 2014 in Brisbane. He waxed eloquent on tax havens and bringing back unaccounted money, and expressed strong support to all initiatives to facilitate the exchange of information and closer coordination with other economies," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X' on Wednesday.

However, citing a media report, the senior Congress leader said that six out of eight funds that had links to the Adani group and were allegedly moving money and manipulating stock prices on its behalf have been shut down.

"Words are fine but what matters more is intent and related actions. The latest in the Modani saga reveal that six out of eight funds-that had links to Adani group and that were allegedly moving money and manipulating stock price on its behalf-have been shut down," Jairam Ramesh wrote.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the country's stock market regulator could have "accessed information regarding the ultimate beneficiaries of these entities".

"Analysts believe that if SEBI had awoken from its inexplicable (Modi-made?) stupor and investigated these funds earlier, they may have accessed information regarding the ultimate beneficiaries of these entities," the senior Congress MP claimed.

Calling for a Joint Parliamentary probe into the alleged Adani stock manipulations, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Why did the Prime Minister allow this to happen? Only a JPC can answer that."

Earlier in the day, Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress has decided to corner the Centre with nine issues ranging from the 'Adani' matter to 'damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations' during the upcoming Special Session of Parliament, scheduled for later this month.

Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his government cannot make an enquiry on the Adani group as "the loss will not be for Adani but to someone else."

"What is the reason that Narendra Modi ji is not doing an enquiry on Adani? India's PM can't make an inquiry on the Adani. Because after the inquiry the loss will not be for Adani but to someone else," Rahul Gandhi had said in Raipur.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Jairam playing chief saboteur': Himanta on Ramesh's prompt to Rahul

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

You are trying to politicise Parl functioning: Pralhad Joshi's to Sonia

Mamata Banerjee to attend President's G20 dinner, BJP hails decision

PM Modi's degree: Sessions court starts hearing pleas of Kejriwal, Singh

Why no talk of women's quota bill: Kavitha asks about Sonia Gandhi's letter

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Here's how to download voter slips

Topics :Narendra ModiSEBIJairam RameshCongressAdani Group

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story