Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / 'Injustice to opposition': Atishi writes to Speaker on AAP MLAs' suspension

'Injustice to opposition': Atishi writes to Speaker on AAP MLAs' suspension

Former Delhi CM and LoP in Assembly Atishi said that this is an "insult" not only to the MLAs but also to the mandate given by the people

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
Atishi alleged that "no action" was taken against any MLA from the ruling party | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Calling the suspension of 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs an "injustice to opposition," Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi on Friday wrote to Speaker Vijender Gupta and urged him to "protect the democratic values."

"I am writing this letter with great pain and sorrow. The biggest strength of democracy is its fairness and equality. But whatever happened in the Delhi Assembly in the past few days is not only an injustice to the opposition MLAs but also a severe blow to democratic values," Atishi stated in her letter to the Speaker.

She further alleged that "no action" was taken against any MLA from the ruling party.

"On 25 February 2025, during the address of Lt Governor, MLAs of the ruling party raised slogans of 'Modi-Modi,' while the opposition MLAs raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim,' respecting the views of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. It is very unfortunate that no action was taken against any MLA of the ruling party, but 21 MLAs of the opposition were suspended from the House for 3 days for raising the slogan 'Jai Bhim'," she added.

Atishi further said that the "injustice did not stop" here, yesterday when the suspended MLAs were going to protest peacefully in front of the statue of Gandhiji present in the assembly premises in a democratic way, they were stopped 200 meters before the gate of the assembly and "were prevented from entering the assembly premises."

She said that this is an "insult" not only to the MLAs but also to the mandate given by the people.

Also Read

AAP stages 'dharna' after Atishi, MLAs stopped at Delhi Assembly gate

Delhi CM to move motion for Mohan Singh Bisht as Deputy Speaker today

Kejriwal 'destined' for Tihar jail, should become CM there: Cong's Udit Raj

BJP spent Rs 2,212 cr in FY24, double of all national parties combined: ADR

Kejriwal to enter Rajya Sabha? AAP fields MP for Ludhiana West bypoll

"You are the guardian of this assembly. It is the duty of the guardian to do equal justice to all the MLAs, whether they are from the ruling party or the opposition. I urge you to protect the democratic values and ensure that no MLA is deprived of his constitutional rights," Atishi said.

On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly when Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended AAP MLAs, including Atishi and Gopal Rai, amid an uproar before the tabling of the CAG report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cong slams govt for low consumption, inequality; urges rural income boost

Excise policy caused Rs 2K cr loss: Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta

TN governor highlights demand for NEP amid three-language policy row

TN CM Stalin urges people to defend state against 3 language policy

Coming days not good for AAP: BJP MLA on 'irregularities' in CAG report

Topics :AtishiAam Aadmi PartyAtishi MarlenaDelhi AssemblyBJP

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story