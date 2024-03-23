Home / Politics / Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM in jail: Mann

Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM in jail: Mann

He also asserted that no one can take the place of Kejriwal in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that if his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal is sent to jail, they will approach the court seeking permission to set up his office in prison to run his government from there.

He also asserted that no one can take the place of Kejriwal in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"It is not written anywhere that a government cannot run from jail," Mann told PTI videos in an interview when asked about the arrest of the Delhi chief minister and AAP chief by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case and how he will run his government if he is sent to judicial custody.

ALSO READ: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC against arrest in excise policy case

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Kejriwal after he was remanded in ED custody till March 28.

"The law says he can work from jail till found guilty. We will seek permission from the Supreme Court, High Court for setting up office in the jail and the government will function," Mann said.

He said that no one can take the place of Kejriwal in AAP because he created the party out of the anti-corruption movement and is its senior founder member.
 


Topics :Arvind KejriwalBhagwant MannAam Aadmi PartySupreme Court

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

