Monday, July 21, 2025 | 08:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Citizens' group condemns incidents targeting Bengali-speaking migrants

Citizens' group condemns incidents targeting Bengali-speaking migrants

The group claimed that migrant workers from Delhi, Maharashtra and Odisha were directly sent to Bangladesh despite possessing valid Aadhaar and PAN cards

migrant workers

The group claimed that migrant workers from Delhi, Maharashtra and Odisha were directly sent to Bangladesh despite possessing valid Aadhaar and PAN cards. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A group of prominent citizens under the banner Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh has expressed concern over the recent incidents related to Bengali-speaking migrant labourers in various parts of the country.

The group said it believed that linguistic attack is a "serious threat to the diversity of our country". 

"In the last one month, there have been reports from various parts of the country that Bengali-speaking migrant labourers are being harassed, beaten, arrested, deported to Bangladesh, and not released despite valid identity documents being shown to the police," the group said in a statement on Sunday.

 

The group feels that the only "crime" of Bengali-speaking people is that they speak in their mother tongue.

It claimed that migrant workers from Delhi, Maharashtra and Odisha were directly sent to Bangladesh despite possessing valid Aadhaar and PAN cards. 

"We strongly condemn the arrest and harassment of these Bengali-speaking citizens. These actions violate the rights of migrant workers guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, and their fundamental rights,? such as the right to equality, the right to life and personal liberty, and social security for inter-state migrant workers," the statement said.

The signatories to the statement include economist Jayati Ghosh, and activists Shabnam Hashmi, Sandeep Pandey, Subhash Gatade, and Anil Chamadia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Spain, UAE visit set to create over 14,000 jobs in state, says MP CM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

We provided 40 mn houses- that's Japan's entire population: Jaishankar

Heavy Rainfall

Orange alert in 6 Uttarakhand districts; schools to remain shut in Dehradun

Criminal in handcuffs

Paras hospital firing case: Four accused sent to Patna on transit remand

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi may teach non-Hindi languages to children, says CM Rekha Gupta

Topics : Bangladesh Migrants Delhi Maharashtra Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon