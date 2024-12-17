Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Willing to resign, high command will take call: Maharashtra Cong chief

Willing to resign, high command will take call: Maharashtra Cong chief

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said that he has expressed his willingness to resign from the post, and now the party high command will decide on it.

Nana Patole
Nana Patole said the Congress's Maharashtra in-charge will arrive in the city on Tuesday evening. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said that he has expressed his willingness to resign from the post, and now the party high command will decide on it.

Talking to reporters on Vidhan Bhavan premises, Patole said the Congress's group leader in the state legislature will be chosen today.

Following the party's worst-ever defeat in the assembly elections in Maharashtra, party sources had earlier claimed that the senior Congress leader had requested the central leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of the organisational post. Patole, however, had clarified last week that he had not tendered resignation and rumours were being spread.

Patole said the Congress's Maharashtra in-charge will arrive in the city on Tuesday evening, and the party's group leader in the state legislature will be elected.

He said discussions about the state chief's post would also take place.

Queried whether he has tendered his resignation from the state chief's post, Patole said, "I have expressed my willingness. The party high command will decide on the same."  In the recently held assembly polls, the ruling Mahayuti registered a resounding victory and retained power in the state, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a drubbing, winning 46 seats, of which Congress managed just 16 seats.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill tabled in LS; Bill violates Constitution, says Oppn

LIVE news: NTA not to conduct recruitment exams from 2025, says minister Dharmendra Pradhan

BJP likely to get new President by February end to replace JP Nadda

News updates: Grap 4 curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns severe

Parliament session highlights: One Nation One Election Bill likely to be introduced on Dec 17 in LS

Topics :BJPNana PatoleIndian National CongressMaharashtra Assembly Elections

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story