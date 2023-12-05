Home / Politics / Winter session: Kharge calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of 'INDIA'

Winter session: Kharge calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of 'INDIA'

Meanwhile, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament saw two bills being passed with the Rajya Sabha also deciding to discontinue suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha

Photo: PTI
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 09:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of Parliamentary leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday morning.

The meeting will be held in the Leader of Opposition (LoP) chamber at 10.00 am.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament saw two bills being passed with the Rajya Sabha also deciding to discontinue suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

The Standing committee reports on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023', 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023', and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023' were tabled in the two Houses. The reports were submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on November 10 by Brij Lal, MP and Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs. The three bills are on the agenda of the government for passage in the winter session of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha passed the Bill to repeal the Indian Post Office Act, 1898 and to consolidate and amend the law relating to the post offices in India.

Lok Sabha passed the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which is in line with the government's policy of repealing all obsolete laws or pre-independence Acts which have lost their utility.

The Government in consultation with the Bar Council of India has decided to repeal the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879. It has decided to amend the Advocates Act, 1961 by incorporating the provisions of section 36 of the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879 in the Advocates Act, 1961 so as to reduce the number of superfluous enactments in the statute book.

The Congress on Monday said the party will seek discussion on people-centric issues such as unemployment, price rise and the "widening gap between the rich and the poor" in the country during the Winter Session of the parliament, which began today.

The party also intends to seek discussion on the border situation and the country's foreign policy.

Also Read

LG S95QR 9.1.5 sound bar review: Expansive audio for cinema-like experience

Strength of opposition alliance making govt 'nervous': Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress Prez Kharge urges people to back Congress in 2024 LS elections

'INDIA' leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out LS poll strategy

'INDIA' bloc meet: Logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

PM Narendra Modi's victory in India state elections may be harbinger

MP Cong Chief Nath likely to meet Kharge today, may resign from post

Increased women representation in 2023 state polls, 46% MLAs retain seats

Gauging impact of freebies promised in elections on state finances

If there's proper seat sharing, BJP won't be able to retain power: Mamata

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :winter sessionmallikarjun khargeParliamentOpposition

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 09:27 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story