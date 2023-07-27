Home / Politics / YSRCP to support Modi govt in Parliament, vote against no-trust motion

YSRCP to support Modi govt in Parliament, vote against no-trust motion

"It is the time to work together not against each other. The YSRC Party shall support the government and vote against the motion," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The YSR Congress Party has decided to support the Narendra Modi government in Parliament and vote against the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition bloc INDIA.

The 26-party Opposition alliance has moved a notice of no-confidence in Lok Sabha demanding the prime minister speak on the Manipur situation inside the House. While the notice has been admitted, no decision on a date has yet been taken.

"How does bringing a no-confidence motion help the country? Trying to weaken the Central government at this time of disturbance in Manipur and two hostile neighbours is not in the national interest," YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy said.

"It is the time to work together not against each other. The YSRC Party shall support the government and vote against the motion," he said.

YSR Congress Party has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and nine in the Rajya Sabha.

YSR Congress functionaries said that the party will vote in favour of the government in the Rajya Sabha when it takes up the bill to replace the Delhi Services ordinance next week.

The party's support will be crucial for the BJP-led NDA to ensure the smooth passage of the bill in the Upper House.

Also Read

Costing Rs 2.5 lakh per minute, logjams in Parliament are a costly affair

Ex-minister murder case: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy arrested by CBI, released

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

Next Opposition meet of INDIA coalition in Mumbai on Aug 25-26: Report

Opposition boycotts Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting

BJP MLC claims Nirav Modi bought land in Karjat; minister says will probe

Shah in Indore on Jul 30, to visit Lord Parshuram birthplace: Vijayvargiya

Shah to launch 'En Mann, En Makkal' Padayatra on Jul 28 ahead of LS polls

Topics :Narendra ModiYSRCPMonsoon session of ParliamentModi govt

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story