19 killed in Nepal clashes over social media ban; home minister quits

At least 19 people were killed and more than 300 others injured on Monday after police used force during protests by youths that rocked the Nepalese capital and other parts of the country over the government's ban on social media sites, officials said.

Thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of Gen Z, converged in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu and shouted anti-government slogans demanding immediate revocation of the ban. The protests spread to Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari and Damak.

Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire said 17 people were killed in clashes in various parts of Kathmandu during the rally, and two protesters died in Sunsari district of eastern Nepal in police firing.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who represents the Nepali Congress party in the coalition government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, has resigned on moral grounds, the Nepali Congress sources said. The Nepali Army was deployed in the capital after the situation intensified during the protest. The army personnel have taken control of the roads surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor. The demonstration turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said. Citing hospital officials, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that eight people died at the National Trauma Centre, three at Everest Hospital, three at Civil Hospital, two at Kathmandu Medical College, and one at Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital.

Citing the Ministry of Health, the paper said that hospitals across the country are treating at least 347 injured protesters - Civil Hospital 100, Trauma Centre 59, Everest 102, KMC 37, Bir Hospital six, Patan Hospital four, Tribhuvan Teaching 18, Norvic three, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences two, Gandaki Medical College one, Birat Medical College four, and Damak Hospital seven. The Himalayan Times newspaper said that hospitals, including Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre, are struggling to accommodate patients and have begun referring them to other facilities. Following the violence, the local administration imposed a curfew in several parts of the capital. Besides Kathmandu, curfew orders have been issued in Lalitpur district, Pokhara, Butwal and Itahari of Sunsarai district.

No movement of people, demonstration, meeting, gathering or sit-in will be allowed in the restricted zone, Chief District Officer Chhabi Lal Rijal said in a notice. The local administration later extended the restrictive order to various areas surrounding Rastrapati Bhawan, the Vice-President's residence and the Prime Minister's Office. The government on Thursday banned 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube, for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline. Although the government has clarified its stance that the social media sites were banned to bring them under regulation. But the general perception among the masses is that this will lead to an attack on free speech, and it may lead to censorship.

Prime Minister Oli on Sunday said that his government would always oppose anomalies and arrogance, and would never accept any act that undermines the nation. The prime minister said the party is not against social media, but what cannot be accepted is those doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law. Referring to the criticism over the move, he called protesters and agitating voices puppets who only oppose for the sake of opposing. Dozens of journalists demonstrated at Maitighar Mandala in the heart of Kathmandu on Sunday, protesting the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms.