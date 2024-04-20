Home / India News / 54 trains on Ambala-Amritsar route cancelled as farmers protest continues

The protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police during the ongoing stir

File Photo (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Ambala
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 4:21 PM IST
A total of 54 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Saturday as farmers squatted on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala district for the fourth day, officials said.

As many as 54 trains were cancelled on Saturday because of the farmers' protest, railway officials said.

The protest has affected the movement of 380 trains in the last three days, causing inconvenience to passengers, they added.

The farmers have been protesting under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) in Patiala district's Shambhu.

They began their protest for the release of arrested farmers on Wednesday by squatting on the tracks on the Ambala-Ludhiana-Amritsar route in Shambhu near the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the protest will continue until the three farmers are released.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, including legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

