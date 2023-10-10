Home / Politics / AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have strongly denied the allegations and claimed that the cases registered by probe agencies are false

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Several protesters were detained by the police as they tried to march from the AAP office to the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg (Photo: X)

Aam Aadmi Party workers held a demonstration on the DDU Marg here on Tuesday to protest the action of central agencies against its leaders.

The protest took place hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence here as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others.

Several protesters were detained by the police as they tried to march from the AAP office to the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are currently in jail in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have strongly denied the allegations and claimed that the cases registered by probe agencies are false.

