Home / Companies / News / Airtel hits 50 mn 5G customers, says services now span all districts

Airtel hits 50 mn 5G customers, says services now span all districts

Making it one of the fastest rollouts in the country, Airtel 5G Plus is available across all the 28 states and 8 union territories, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Airtel 5G

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bharti Airtel on Saturday announced it has garnered over 50 million 5G customers on its network - a feat achieved within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus.

The Sunil Mittal-led telecom company also said Airtel 5G Plus services are available across all districts in the country.

"Airtel continues its 5G growth streak with 50 million unique customers on its network," the company said.

Making it one of the fastest rollouts in the country, Airtel 5G Plus is available across all the 28 states and 8 union territories.

Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Bharti Airtel said the telco is thrilled at the speed of adoption of 5G by millions of customers and added "we are reaching this milestone earlier than planned".

"This marks a big expansion of Airtel's 5G coverage going from 1 million in October of 2022 to 50 million in just 12 months of the launch. The expansion continues at full speed and I am sure, we will continue to rapidly multiply as we work towards nationwide coverage and enable all our customers to enter the 5G age," he said.

The services are now available across all districts in the country (with the exception of districts in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, naxal affected areas of Chhattisgarh and the islands of Lakshadweep, which are connected through VSAT).

Also Read

43% mobile users 'confused' or 'unclear' about app tracking: Report

India has more internet users in rural areas than urban, says PM Modi

Google rolls out 1080p calls option for Meet users to enhance experience

Airtel Business first enterprise to link over 20 million IoT devices

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Dell mulls fresh investment in Bengaluru, seeks state govt support

Byju's to present FY22 financials at board meet amid investor concerns

Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd files IPO papers with Sebi again

Espire Hospitality plans to have 20 hotels by FY25 with Rs 560 cr capex

Agilus Diagnostics files for IPO to raise funds via 142.3 mn shares

Topics :Bharti Airtel boardAirtel datapackBharti Airtel revenues5G spectrumairtel 5G

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story