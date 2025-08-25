Non-bank lender Altum Credo raises ₹170 crore in funding led by BII

Non-bank lender Altum Credo on Monday announced a ₹170 crore fund raise from existing investor UK's development finance institution and impact investor British International Investment (BII).
The funding will help the Pune-headquartered affordable housing-focused lender expand its operations in the country, as per a statement.
The company has served over 15,000 customers in six states covering southern and western India, and manages assets of over ₹1,000 crore.
The investment will help increase credit access to low-income, majority women customers for the purpose of home construction and improvements, which will, in turn, improve access to basic services, such as sanitation, electricity, and safety, as well as asset ownership of households.
Its managing director and chief executive, Vikrant Bhawat, said the investment will strengthen the balance sheet for a long-term, sustainable, impactful growth journey.
BII's head of India, Shilpa Kumar, said the British investor is continuing with its investment as it aligns with its agenda for inclusive growth by expanding access to affordable housing finance for communities across India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app