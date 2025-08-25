We don't get paid a penny for providing all the pipes for UPI: Axis Bank MD

Despite providing the guardrails for the country’s retail digital payments platform, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), banks are not earning anything from settling these transactions, which is one of the reasons why their costs are rising faster than their incomes, said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank.

“We don’t get paid a penny for providing all the pipes for UPI. There used to be some subsidy which has now been reduced to one third of what it was,” Chaudhry said at the FIBAC conference on Monday, responding to a question on why the income of Indian banks is not keeping pace with their rising costs.

“The (banks’) income has been lower because, unlike many markets around the world, the regulator has played an active role in ensuring that the charges to the broader community or customers at large are kept at a minimum,” he said. He added that growth on the income side has been subdued because many charges have been withdrawn over time in the interest of promoting widespread usage of the infrastructure being created. According to a BCG report, the Indian banking industry’s operating expense ratios have risen over the past 15 years — a trend opposite to the global trajectory. Cost-to-income ratios continue to increase, with operating income growth trailing operating expenses growth.

Despite a decade of digitisation, real productivity gains have been limited, with only about 1 per cent annual improvement over the past 15 years (adjusted for inflation and capacity growth), the report said. Of late, the issue of UPI being free for consumers has come under scrutiny. Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra recently said that “someone is footing the bill, and for now, it is the government.” While the government wants transaction volumes to expand tenfold, industry participants, including fintechs and banks, warn that the UPI ecosystem may be nearing a tipping point where technology and operational costs are difficult to absorb. As a solution, stakeholders have been pressing for the introduction of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation that facilitates services like UPI, Bharat BillPay, RuPay, and FASTag, an MDR of up to 0.30 per cent is applicable for UPI P2M transactions. However, to promote digital transactions, the MDR was brought down to zero in January 2020 for RuPay debit card and BHIM-UPI transactions through amendments to Section 10A of the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, and Section 269SU of the Income-tax Act, 1961. To help participants in the payments ecosystem deliver services effectively, the government introduced the “Incentive Scheme for Promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and Low-Value BHIM-UPI Transactions (P2M).” Under this scheme, the government pays the incentive to the acquiring bank (merchant’s bank), which then shares it with other stakeholders — the issuer bank (customer’s bank), the payment service provider bank (that facilitates UPI onboarding and API integration), and third-party app providers.