Home / Finance / News / AIF commitments surge past ₹14 trn; funds raised, deployment exceed ₹5 trn

AIF commitments surge past ₹14 trn; funds raised, deployment exceed ₹5 trn

Commitments to AIFs rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 14.2 trillion as of June 2025, with funds raised at Rs 6 trillion and investments made at Rs 5.72 trillion

alternative investment funds, mutual funds
premium
However, there is growing interest in Category III AIFs, which include hedge funds. According to a report by industry association IVCA, Category III accounted for 47 per cent of total launches in the current financial year.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With rising inclination from ultra high-networth individuals and family offices, the total commitments for alternative investment funds (AIFs) surged to ₹14.2 trillion as of June 2025, recording a 20 per cent jump year-on-year and a 5 per cent growth on a sequential basis.
 
The total funds raised also inched closer to ₹6 trillion while total investments made stands at ₹5.72 trillion, according to data by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
AIFs are pooled investment vehicles catering to the niche segment with high entry investments. Recently, the market regulator has pushed for accreditation among investors for certain schemes.
 
According to experts, AIFs have gained traction given its ability to diversify investments in early stage startups, unlisted assets, and complex trading strategies.
 
Category II AIFs focusing on private equity, debt, and other unlisted assets, continued to dominate the segment with highest commitments at ₹10.78 trillion.
 
However, there is a rising inclination towards category III AIFs which include hedge funds. 
 
According to the report by the industry association IVCA, category III accounted for 47 per cent of the total launches in the current financial year.
 
In terms of investments, real estate accounts for nearly 12.5 per cent of the total investments, highest among all other sectors, followed by financial services, IT, NBFCs, and banks.
 
Last month, the RBI announced easing norms on investments by its regulated entities such as banks and NBFCs in AIFs by capping the cumulative exposure in schemes at 20 per cent and 10 per cent by a single entity in the scheme’s corpus.
 
Industry players believe that the move will facilitate more investments after an earlier direction had curtailed inflows amidst concerns of evergreening of loans.
 
Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India has excluded equity instruments as part of downstream investment made by regulated entities (REs) in AIFs from the purview of provisions.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI governor hints at policy measures if US tariffs impact growth

Sales of listed private NFCs grow at slower pace of 5.5% in Q1 FY26: RBI

India Inc meeting capex need through own cash: SBI Chairman CS Setty

SBI asks regulator to allow banking industry to finance acquisitions

Premium

We don't get paid a penny for providing all the pipes for UPI: Axis Bank MD

Topics :Finance NewsFamily officesAlternative Investment Funds

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story