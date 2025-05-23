Andhra police arrestes international cyber fraud syndicate, 33 held

The Andhra Pradesh police has busted an alleged international cyber fraud syndicate operating from Achyutapuram here, with the arrest of 33 people and seized high-end tech equipment and Rs 3 lakh cash.

Anakapalli district Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vishnu Swaroop led simultaneous raids at three major locations on Thursday following a complaint from a Village Revenue Officer and intelligence inputs. Items including computers, network devices, and luxury furnishings were seized.

This was a full-fledged call center targeting United States (US) citizens through impersonation and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) scams using Amazon support as a cover, Swaroop told PTI on Friday.

According to police, job seekers were hired through online portals, trained in impersonation techniques, and then deployed for scam calls to extract sensitive financial information from US citizens The recruits, mostly from Assam and northeast India, were provided food and accommodation. In a week they were trained; the next week they were on calls, he added.

The scam followed a four-layer structure, dialers posing as Amazon support, American bank officials, and managers who lured gullible American citizens with 'gift card redemptions' and other tactics.

A suspected fifth super-layer exists, handling final laundering through virtual private networks (VPNs) and fake numbers. We don't know their identities or locations yet, said Swaroop.

Gift cards were primary tools. Victims were instructed to buy them, share codes, which managers redeemed and routed to unknown higher-level handlers using international channels.

Two masterminds, Punit Goswami from Maharashtra and Avihant Daga from Rajasthan have been arrested. Others are being interrogated to map the complete syndicate hierarchy.

Each closure agent handled multiple victims daily. Police suspect more than Rs 600 crore might have been fraudulently extracted, though exact figures are still under investigation.

Most first-level recruits stayed only for one or two months. However, those in closure and management roles remained for 8 to 12 months, indicating deeper knowledge and complicity.

Roughly 6070 per cent of those caught are beginners. But third and fourth layer operatives are experienced, and the operation runs daily, he said.

The scam caused major losses to US citizens, damaging India's reputation, said the official, adding that the operation used sophisticated tech, fake identities, and masked communication via spoofed VoIP.

Police registered a case under Section 318(4) BNS, Section 61(2) r/w 3(5) BNS, Section 111(2)(b)(3) BNS, Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, and Sections 420, 120B, and 34 of the IPC.