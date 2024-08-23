Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / China wants Trump to win presidential elections: Congressman Krishnamoorthi

China wants Trump to win presidential elections: Congressman Krishnamoorthi

Mark my words, China wants to see Donald Trump across the bargaining table because he'll start endless trade wars that raise prices for Americans, he added

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi | File Photo
Press Trust of India Chicago
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China wants Republican candidate Donald Trump to win the presidential election this November, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Thursday.

Krishnamoorthi, who represents the eighth Congressional district of Illinois, is the only Indian-American Congressman to address the Democratic National Conference in Chicago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

America against America is the title of a book by one of China's highest-ranking leaders, and it's how they think they'll win. They know the only way they'll beat America is if we beat ourselves,' said Krishnamoorthi, who is a ranking member of the powerful China committee in the House of Representatives.

In the Congress, he said, his job is to study China's economy. Mark my words, they want to see Donald Trump across the bargaining table. Because he'll start endless trade wars that raise prices for Americans. Because he'll cut programmes that train workers in America. But most of all, Trump will hit American against American. And that's what China wants, for us to fight amongst ourselves, Krishnamoorthi said.

Because that's how we lose. But we're not going back. What does Kamala Harris tell us? When we fight, we win! Because Kamala Harris knows we fight best, not American against American. She knows that when we fight as one country, we win. When we fight as one team, we win. Which is why when Kamala Harris wins in November. We win, Raja Krishnamoorthi said during his address at the DNC.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: PM Modi set to visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy, address conflict

Consequences of putting Trump back in White House extremely serious: Harris

SC rejects blocking 41K Arizona voters, partly OKs proof of citizenship law

Robert Kennedy Jr likely to end campaign, may endorse Trump: Report

LIVE news: Delhi police has withdrawn security of women wrestlers, says Vinesh Phogat

Topics :Kamala HarrisDonald TrumpUS CongressRepublican PartyUS ChinaUS Elections

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story