China wants Trump to win presidential elections: Congressman Krishnamoorthi

China wants Republican candidate Donald Trump to win the presidential election this November, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Thursday. Krishnamoorthi, who represents the eighth Congressional district of Illinois, is the only Indian-American Congressman to address the Democratic National Conference in Chicago. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp America against America is the title of a book by one of China's highest-ranking leaders, and it's how they think they'll win. They know the only way they'll beat America is if we beat ourselves,' said Krishnamoorthi, who is a ranking member of the powerful China committee in the House of Representatives.

In the Congress, he said, his job is to study China's economy. Mark my words, they want to see Donald Trump across the bargaining table. Because he'll start endless trade wars that raise prices for Americans. Because he'll cut programmes that train workers in America. But most of all, Trump will hit American against American. And that's what China wants, for us to fight amongst ourselves, Krishnamoorthi said.

Because that's how we lose. But we're not going back. What does Kamala Harris tell us? When we fight, we win! Because Kamala Harris knows we fight best, not American against American. She knows that when we fight as one country, we win. When we fight as one team, we win. Which is why when Kamala Harris wins in November. We win, Raja Krishnamoorthi said during his address at the DNC.