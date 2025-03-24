Home / Industry / News / Companies commit Rs 17,000 cr investment under PLI for speciality steel

Companies commit Rs 17,000 cr investment under PLI for speciality steel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
A total of 25 companies signed 42 agreements with the government to manufacture high-end steel at an estimated investment of Rs 17,000 crore under the second round of the PLI Scheme for speciality steel, an official statement said on Monday.

In January, Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy launched the second round of the PLI scheme for speciality steel, termed PLI Scheme 1.1.

"The second round has seen greater enthusiasm, with 25 companies submitting 42 applications, committing investments worth Rs 17,000 crore," the Ministry of Steel said.

The companies signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Steel to produce five types of high-grade steel.

In the first round, 44 applications were submitted by 23 companies, with incentives already disbursed for one project.

"Domestically, we are not manufacturing speciality steel, but I personally request our steelmakers to invest in speciality steel plants. If you succeed in producing speciality steel domestically, it will boost capacity and production in the country," Kumaraswamy said.

"The PLI scheme is a major step towards realizing the Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) vision of self-reliance. India is the second-largest producer and consumer of steel, yet we still import certain high-grade varieties. This scheme aims to bridge that gap by promoting domestic production."  PLI Scheme 1.1 covers five product categories in line with the existing PLI scheme, namely coated/plated steel products, high strength/wear-resistant steel, speciality rails, alloy steel products & steel wires and electrical steel.

These products have a wide range of applications, from white goods to transformers to automobiles and other niche sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

