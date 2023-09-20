Home / India News / PM Modi thanks MPs across parties after Lok Sabha clears women's quota Bill

PM Modi thanks MPs across parties after Lok Sabha clears women's quota Bill

PM Modi on Wednesday expressed delight at the passage of the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha and thanked MPs from across party lines for support

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Posted by BJP on X

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, expressed delight following the Lok Sabha's near-unanimous approval of the women's reservation Bill.

The passage came after an extensive eight-hour debate involving 60 members of the House. Of the members, 454 voted in support of the legislation, while only two opposed it.

On a social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), PM lauded the milestone, stating, "Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process." 

Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2023

The Prime Minister, a member of the House, was in attendance during the vote.

The legislative move aims to boost the representation of women in Indian politics, which has been historically low. 
 
The almost unanimous support for the bill from various parties suggests a changing tide in Indian politics, where issues of gender equality are gaining mainstream attention. 

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Next Story