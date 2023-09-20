PM Modi thanks MPs across parties after Lok Sabha clears women's quota Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, expressed delight following the Lok Sabha's near-unanimous approval of the women's reservation Bill.
Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2023
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which…
The legislative move aims to boost the representation of women in Indian politics, which has been historically low.