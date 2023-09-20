Delhi govt demands joint meeting of NCR states on stubble burning

The Delhi government has written to the Centre to conduct a joint meeting of the NCR states on stubble burning.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on this issue highlighting that despite an earlier meeting on August 3, incidents of stuble burning have started again.

"Last August 3, you had held a meeting with the concerned ministers of the NCR state regarding stubble burning, but the incident of stubble burning has started again, hence there is a need to hold a review meeting with all the concerned states immediately," he wrote in his letter.

"Therefore, you are humbly requested to convene a review meeting of the concerned states as per your convenience, so that a meaningful joint action plan can be made and the incident of stubble burning can be stopped," he added.

Referring to the increase in pollution levels in Delhi during the winter season, Gopal Rai has written, "...until the incident of stubble burning is stopped in the NCR states, all these steps taken will not be effective" adding that "the situation of air pollution in Delhi becomes serious during winter season."

On the efforts undertaken by the Delhi government to curb air pollution, Gopal Rai said, "Delhi government is taking various steps under Winter Action Plan to reduce pollution, such as spraying of Pusa biodecomposer, anti dust campaign, special campaign for hot spots, anti open burning campaign etc."

"The steps taken by the government have resulted in a 42 percent reduction in PM 10 and 46 percent reduction in PM 2.5 in the last nine years," he added.