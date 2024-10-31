Diwali brings out shared values between India, America: Richard Verma

There is no better holiday than Diwali, the festival of lights, that brings out the shared values between India and the US, a top American diplomat has said.

Speaking at a Diwali reception on Wednesday, Indian-American Richard Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, said, I've spoken many times about the shared values between the United States and India and that's really what binds us together." "There is no better holiday, no better celebration than this one that really brings out the shared values between us, said Verma, the former US Ambassador to India.

Hosted by the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) at the prestigious Kennedy Center, the reception was attended by senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, eminent Indian Americans and corporate executives.

This festival of lights, our shared memories, our shared experiences and shared emotions... There is so much that connects our two populations. And it's more than just a festival. It is also really an integral part of our identities, a powerful tradition that carries deep personal meaning, Verma said as he recollected Diwali celebrations with his parents as a child.

Asserting that the festival brings people together from different countries, cultures and religions, Verma said, "That's what makes this day so special.

Addressing the select gathering, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, applauded President Joe Biden for opening the doors of the White House for Diwali celebrations.

This Diwali is particularly special for me, for us. I think we are blessed by the fact that there are an ever-increasing number of celebrations relating to Diwali that now go on in the United States. The honourable president of the United States opened up the White House for Diwali celebrations just a couple of days ago. I think we are truly, truly grateful for his generosity," Kwatra said.

More From This Section

Observing that the India-US relationship is blessed with bipartisan support, he said: We are truly, truly, genuinely grateful for this unique, remarkable feature of our relationship, of having across-the-board support from all stakeholders who are involved in the India-US relationship.

"This is a celebration of not only the US-India relationship but more importantly, a celebration of Diwali, which is more of a fight toward evil and the light, basically bringing and educating the past as itself," said USISPF president Mukesh Aghi.

Addressing the guests, many of whom had come in colourful traditional Indian dress, he said," This is our tradition which we want to continue doing on an annual basis, celebrating. But more important is the effort all of you put into building the relationship between the two countries." Yes, we will go through the election next week. But regardless of the outcome, the relationship will continue in a positive trajectory. That's because all of you have worked very hard making sure that the partnership continues in a positive way, Aghi said. The event had a cultural presentation as well.