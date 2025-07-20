Home / India News / Assam BJP holds two-day meet to plan 2026 Assembly poll strategy

Assam BJP holds two-day meet to plan 2026 Assembly poll strategy

The discussions held in the meeting will be the basis for the party leadership to take forward its preparations for the polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Sarma, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme later, said, "The meeting focused on preparation for the assembly polls, manifesto preparation, candidate selection, campaign strategy, and various other aspects."(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:12 PM IST
With an eye on next year's assembly elections, leaders of the ruling BJP in Assam brainstormed over two days, drawing up organisational strategies and a roadmap.

The discussions held in the meeting will be the basis for the party leadership to take forward its preparations for the polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"A two-day @BJP4Assam organisational meeting was held in the esteemed presence of Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa & BJP National General Secretary (Org) Shri @blsanthosh ji," state BJP president Dilip Saikia posted on X on Sunday after the end of the meeting, which was held at a resort in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Key discussions included the state's political scenario, organisational strategies and roadmap for the 2026 assembly polls, he added.

Sarma, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme later, said, "The meeting focused on preparation for the assembly polls, manifesto preparation, candidate selection, campaign strategy, and various other aspects."  He said 51 senior BJP members took part in the meeting.

Asked if all incumbent MLAs will get renominations, Sarma said, "It is not possible for all the MLAs to get tickets. Some will themselves not want to contest. Some will be dropped. Again, due to delimitation, some would lose their constituencies while some seats will be now reserved for SCs and STs."  He maintained that new faces will be there in the party's candidate list, but it would be premature to speculate on numbers.

On the performance evaluation of the sitting MLAs, the CM said that whether they get a ticket or not will depend to a large extent on how successfully government schemes have been implemented by them.

"With several schemes to be rolled out from August 15, which we had only announced so far, the BJP's prospects are going to improve by 100 per cent," he added.

Topics :BJPAssamAssam assembly pollsHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

