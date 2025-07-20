YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy sent to judicial custody till August 1 in liquor scam

YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy who has been arrested in the alleged 3,500 crore liquor scam case was remanded to judicial custody until August 1.

He was produced before Vijayawada ACB court today, said a police official.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Reddy on Saturday in the alleged liquor scam case involving liquor policy during the previous YSRCP regime.

Earlier this morning, SIT officials took Mithun Reddy to a government hospital in Vijayawada, where doctors conducted medical examination.

"The medical team found no health complications; hence, he was presented before the court as per legal protocol," the police official told PTI.

The SIT probing the alleged liquor scam grilled Midhun Reddy for several hours on Saturday and followed it up with his arrest at around 7:30 pm in Vijayawada. YSRCP leaders called the arrest as targeting of opposition voice. Sources in the party told PTI, "We have vowed to fight back with stronger determination, TDP-led NDA government is targeting opposition voices unfairly". Meanwhile, YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrest of Midhun Reddy. "This is nothing but a political conspiracy designed to silence those who stand with the people," said Jagan Mohan Reddy in a post on X.