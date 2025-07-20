Home / India News / ICMR invites EoIs to undertake tech transfer, commercialise malaria vaccine

ICMR invites EoIs to undertake tech transfer, commercialise malaria vaccine

The vaccine candidate targets plasmodium falciparum and aims to minimise transmission; selected firms must handle approvals and pay a 2% royalty on net sales

Vaccine
The development process is expected to span at least seven years, divided into four stages, with a six-month buffer built into each stage. Photo: Bloomberg
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from eligible companies and manufacturers for the transfer of technology to commercialise an indigenous recombinant multi-stage malaria vaccine candidate, AdFalciVax.
 
Developed by ICMR’s Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar (ICMR-RMRCBB), AdFalciVax aims to prevent plasmodium falciparum infections in humans and reduce community transmission of the parasite, which causes severe and potentially fatal malaria.
 
Non-exclusive tech transfer model proposed
 
The EoI outlines a non-exclusive agreement to be executed with one or more companies, enabling broader outreach and public health access. ICMR-RMRCBB will offer expert guidance and technical support across all stages of production to facilitate development and commercialisation.
 
The development process is expected to span at least seven years, divided into four stages, with a six-month buffer built into each stage.
 
While ICMR will provide scientific and technical support, the selected companies will be responsible for securing all regulatory approvals—from research and development to final commercialisation.
 
ICMR to retain IP and commercial rights
 
The Council clarified that it would bear no financial liability unless otherwise specified. Its institutes will, however, facilitate R&D and clinical studies within India.
 
In case of technology transfer, ICMR will retain sole ownership of the technology, including all underlying intellectual properties and commercial rights.
 
For joint development projects, any Background Intellectual Property (BGIP) will remain the exclusive property of the party that generated it.
 
Firms to pay royalty on net sales
 
Participating companies must share technical data with ICMR and engage in all discussions professionally and in mutual agreement.
 
“Subsequent to the execution of the agreement, such companies/manufacturers shall be responsible to pay the royalty at the rate of 2 per cent on net sales, according to the ICMR Guidelines for Technology Development Collaboration,” the Council stated.
 
India among top contributors to regional malaria cases
 
According to the World Health Organisation’s World Malaria Report 2024, India accounts for half of the estimated malaria cases in the South-East Asia Region, which contributes 1.5 per cent of the global malaria burden.
 
India currently has access to two WHO-recommended malaria vaccines—Mosquirix, manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and R21/Matrix-M, made by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Both are primarily intended for children in regions with moderate to high malaria transmission.
 
Broader protection potential cited
 
An official familiar with the matter said AdFalciVax may offer broader protection and a lower risk of immune evasion compared to existing single-stage vaccines, based on preclinical data.
 
Pre-clinical validation of AdFalciVax was carried out in collaboration with ICMR’s National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), other ICMR institutes, and the National Institute of Immunology in Delhi, an autonomous institute under the Department of Biotechnology.
         

Topics :ICMRMalaria vaccineMalaria

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

