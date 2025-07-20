ICMR invites EoIs to undertake tech transfer, commercialise malaria vaccine

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from eligible companies and manufacturers for the transfer of technology to commercialise an indigenous recombinant multi-stage malaria vaccine candidate, AdFalciVax.

Developed by ICMR’s Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar (ICMR-RMRCBB), AdFalciVax aims to prevent plasmodium falciparum infections in humans and reduce community transmission of the parasite, which causes severe and potentially fatal malaria.

Non-exclusive tech transfer model proposed

The EoI outlines a non-exclusive agreement to be executed with one or more companies, enabling broader outreach and public health access. ICMR-RMRCBB will offer expert guidance and technical support across all stages of production to facilitate development and commercialisation.

The development process is expected to span at least seven years, divided into four stages, with a six-month buffer built into each stage. While ICMR will provide scientific and technical support, the selected companies will be responsible for securing all regulatory approvals—from research and development to final commercialisation. ICMR to retain IP and commercial rights The Council clarified that it would bear no financial liability unless otherwise specified. Its institutes will, however, facilitate R&D and clinical studies within India. In case of technology transfer, ICMR will retain sole ownership of the technology, including all underlying intellectual properties and commercial rights.

For joint development projects, any Background Intellectual Property (BGIP) will remain the exclusive property of the party that generated it. Firms to pay royalty on net sales Participating companies must share technical data with ICMR and engage in all discussions professionally and in mutual agreement. “Subsequent to the execution of the agreement, such companies/manufacturers shall be responsible to pay the royalty at the rate of 2 per cent on net sales, according to the ICMR Guidelines for Technology Development Collaboration,” the Council stated. India among top contributors to regional malaria cases According to the World Health Organisation’s World Malaria Report 2024, India accounts for half of the estimated malaria cases in the South-East Asia Region, which contributes 1.5 per cent of the global malaria burden.