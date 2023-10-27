Home / Industry / News / Voda-Idea will make significant investments to roll out 5G network: Birla

Voda-Idea will make significant investments to roll out 5G network: Birla

"The company is determined to realise the government's vision of establishing a robust supply chain in critical and emerging areas, including Open RAN (Radio Access Network)," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kumar Mangalam Birla

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) will make significant investments to roll out 5G network and expand 4G coverage in the coming quarters, billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Friday.

Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group, which is one of the shareholders of the troubled telco VIL, was speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress.

"In the coming quarters, Vodafone Idea will initiate significant investments in order to roll out 5G networks and further expand 4G coverage across the country. Moreover, the company is determined to realise the government's vision of establishing a robust supply chain in critical and emerging areas, including Open RAN (Radio Access Network)," he said.

Further, Birla said this endeavour will enable innovative Indian companies to design both hardware and software for the global markets.

"India's digital ecosystem stands on the brink of unprecedented growth," Birla said.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr

Vodafone Idea cuts ties with 25,000 retail partners to reduce costs

OneWeb satellite service ready to connect nation from next month: Mittal

Tech talent embracing jobs in non-tech sectors amid IT hiring slowdown

UP Film City: T-Series, Fox Studios, Korea's Securo Group join pre-bid meet

IT industry salaries, wages continue to give margins a run for its money

In a 1st, artificial intelligence company from Silicon Valley enters Bihar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vodafone-idea mergerKumar Mangalam Birla5G network

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story