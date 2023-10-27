Home / Industry / News / OneWeb satellite service ready to connect nation from next month: Mittal

OneWeb satellite service ready to connect nation from next month: Mittal

He said that Airtel with the help of Universal Services Obligation Fund has been connecting rural and remote areas, and now satellite technology is available to connect all parts of the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

OneWeb Satellite communication service is ready to connect all parts of the country from next month, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Friday.

While speaking at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress 2023, Mittal said 5G services was launched last year and Airtel has covered the entire country, covering 5,000 towns and cities along with 20,000 villages till date.

He said that Airtel with the help of Universal Services Obligation Fund has been connecting rural and remote areas, and now satellite technology is available to connect all parts of the country.

"OneWeb constellation is ready to serve the globe and is ready to serve the country. Anybody, anywhere in the country, in remote parts or in difficult areas , wherever they are located can be connected from next month," Mittal said.

OneWeb, now merged with Eutelsat, will operate commercially as Eutelsat OneWeb with its centre of operations in London.

Bharti Enterprises is the largest shareholder of the merged entity with a 21.2 per cent share.

Bharti Enterprise-backed OneWeb has completed its constellation of over 618 low earth orbit satellites that would allow it to offer broadband internet services from space in every corner of the world.

Also Read

Musk, Tata & Mittal on one side, Ambani on other for satellite spectrum

'73% respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom allocation'

Bharti group-backed OneWeb could begin satellite broadband services by Sept

Musk eager to bring satellite broadband 'Starlink' to India, Ambani resists

India will be able to become $5-trillion economy by 2027: Sunil Mittal

Tech talent embracing jobs in non-tech sectors amid IT hiring slowdown

UP Film City: T-Series, Fox Studios, Korea's Securo Group join pre-bid meet

IT industry salaries, wages continue to give margins a run for its money

In a 1st, artificial intelligence company from Silicon Valley enters Bihar

FinMin notifies rules for appointment of president, members in GSTAT

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bharti AirtelAirtelSunil Bharti MittalIndia Mobile Congress

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story