Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank gets board nod for extension to Atanu Chakraborty as chairman

HDFC Bank gets board nod for extension to Atanu Chakraborty as chairman

Country's biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its board has approved three years extension to Atanu Chakraborty as non-executive chairman.

HDFC Bank
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Country's biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its board has approved three years extension to Atanu Chakraborty as non-executive chairman.

The board has recommended the re-appointment of Chakraborty as the part-time non-executive chairman and independent director of the bank to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for a second term of three years with effect from May 5, 2024 to May 4, 2027, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The re-appointment will be subject to the approval of the RBI and the shareholders of the bank, it said.

He was appointed chairman of the bank in May 2024. Chakraborty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, retired as Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs in April 2020.

Prior to that, he was Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Both departments come under the finance ministry.

Also Read

India expected to become $30-trillion economy by 2050: Chakraborty

Asiad 2023: Atanu Das takes lead as recurve archers aim to shake off 'jinx'

This can be a template for why big is necessary: HDFC Bank chairman

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Apraava Energy secures 300 MW wind energy project in Karnataka's Aski

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic antifungal injection

L&T wins over Rs 5,000 cr power, water systems order in Saudi Arabia

Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of continuing strong growth in 2024

ICICI Lombard gets GST notice of over Rs 5.66 cr for alleged short payment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HDFC BankHDFC Bank sharesHDFC groupHDFC

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story