Home / Economy / News / India, Australia conclude 11th round of talks for comprehensive trade pact

India, Australia conclude 11th round of talks for comprehensive trade pact

The two countries have implemented an interim trade deal in December 2022, and are now in negotiations to widen its scope into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement

trade, trade talk
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Australia on Saturday concluded another round of negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

The two countries have implemented an interim trade deal in December 2022, and are now in negotiations to widen its scope into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

"The 11th Round of India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations was held in New Delhi from 18-23 August 2025, further advancing the shared objective of strengthening bilateral trade and economic partnership," the commerce ministry said.

The negotiations covered a wide range of areas, including goods, services and mobility, digital trade, rules of origin, legal and institutional provisions, environment, labour, and gender, bringing greater understanding for convergence in the remaining provisions, it added.

To maintain momentum and achieve convergence, both partners will continue the negotiations in virtual intersessions.

"Looking ahead, with shared ambition and mutual understanding to work towards a future-ready framework, India and Australia remain strongly aligned to the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial CECA," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India can explore alternative seafood markets to blunt tariffs: MPEDA chief

Centre to set up mineral trading exchange, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

India Post temporarily suspends services to US over customs rule confusion

Premium

Private sector refiners gain big from India's Russian crude oil savings

Premium

India's GDP growth in Q1FY26 likely eased after March-quarter high

Topics :AustraliaTrade talksIndia Australia

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story