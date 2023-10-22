Home / India News / India sends humanitarian aid to people of Palestine amid Israel-Hamas war

India sends humanitarian aid to people of Palestine amid Israel-Hamas war

The consignments were sent in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: X@ANI

Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
India on Sunday sent nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine.

The consignments were sent in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The plane is transporting the aid to El-Arish airport in Egypt.

"India sends Humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine. An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on 'X'.

"The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items," he said.

India sent the aid three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences to President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas over the deaths of civilians at a hospital in Gaza and reiterated India's long-standing "principled position" on the Israel-Palestine issue.

In a phone conversation on Thursday, the prime minister told the Palestine Authority President that New Delhi will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

India has been supporting Palestine and Palestinian refugees through contributions to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

