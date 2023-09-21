Home / Economy / News / Indian consumer spending likely to be higher this festive season: Report

Indian consumer spending likely to be higher this festive season: Report

Indian consumer spending is expected to be higher this festive season, on the back of increasing purchases of celebratory items and luxury goods, according to a survey by Deloitte

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As the rupee slides, companies are expected to hike prices by 2-6% in June

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian consumer spending is expected to be higher this festive season, on the back of increasing purchases of celebratory items and luxury goods, according to a survey by Deloitte.

Deloitte's ConsumerSignals research said that about half of the participants believe they can effectively handle significant unexpected expenses in the near future.

"With the festive season nearing, Indian consumer confidence is increasing, with 56 per cent indicating their readiness to spend on celebratory items," it added.

In the short term, the survey said, consumer spending is set to rise, particularly in clothing, personal care and recreation, entertainment and leisure.

"These trends point to increased spending as the festive season nears," it said.

Rajeev Singh, Partner and Consumer Industry Leader at Deloitte Asia Pacific said that healthy growth in India's economy is encouraging consumers to embrace premium and luxury spending.

"This shift extends across consumer durables, travel, and hospitality, with Tier 2 and 3 markets also showing significant growth. Discretionary spending is poised to increase, benefiting sectors like retail, automotive, and travel and hospitality," he said.

Further, the survey said that Indian consumers are not only making luxury purchases but are also planning exciting travel adventures, with a surge in domestic and international flight bookings.

Also Read

Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

Sex Education Season 4 releases today, check cast, story, & where to watch

Ahead of festive season, Nepal to import 20,000 MT of sugar from India

TMS Ep521: Festive sales, cricket fans, small-cap rally, Matsya 6000

India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24: NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Local sugar supplies may pip demand in 2023-24, industry estimates

Fresh formal job creation slows to 1.02 mn in July, shows EPFO data

EPFO asks zonal offices to prepare budget estimates for its pension schemes

Topics :consumer marketconsumer spendingIndian consumer landscape

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 cities

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Next Story