Home / Companies / News / Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14

The 74-year-old businessman was produced before the special PMLA court at the end of his initial remand on Monday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Naresh Goyal

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A special court here on Monday extended till September 14 the ED remand of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who has been arrested in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at Canara Bank. Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office here.

The 74-year-old businessman was produced before the special PMLA court at the end of his initial remand on Monday. The central probe agency sought his custody for another four day for further investigation in the case. The ED told the court that maximum money siphoned off has been stacked in foreign accounts and there is a person in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to look after it. Special judge for cases under PMLA, MG Deshpande, then extended Goyal's custody till September 14.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now grounded private airline in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case at Canara Bank. The FIR was registered on the government-run lender's complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding.

Also Read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

ED files fresh case against former Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal

Reinstate 169 workers with full back wages: Supreme Court tells Jet Airways

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538 cr bank fraud case

Apple Inc's high-stakes iPhone 15 launch explained in five charts

BIS reaches out to 240,000 villages over awareness about quality standards

Google's dominance of search faces major challenge with US regulators

ITI enters PC segment with SMAASH to compete against multinationals

NTPC Green Energy, Nayara Energy ink pact to explore green hydrogen space

Topics :Jet AirwaysNaresh GoyalJet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story