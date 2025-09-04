GST rate cut proves to be a mixed bag for travel, hospitality sector

The GST rate cut impact on the hospitality, travel and tourism sector will be a mixed bag, said industry executives on Thursday.
While travel will get an impetus as hotel rooms priced under Rs 7,500 a night move into the 5 per cent slab (without input tax credit benefits), premium air travel will get more expensive as it moves into the 18 per cent slab.
“The rate on hotel accommodation priced at Rs 7,500 and below from 12 per cent to 5 per cent may provide some relief only to the travellers,” said the Hotel Association of India in a media note.
The move will specifically bolster growth of the midscale segment.
However, from an operator’s perspective, the removal of input tax credit (ITC) can be detrimental.
“The removal of ITC may act as a disincentive for much needed investment and expansion in the category. The full impact on hotel operators will depend on the effects of the ITC reduction, which experts will need to assess further,” stated HAI.
Further, Sheldon Hee, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, International Air Transport Association (IATA), expressed disappointment on the move, stating that "aviation has tremendous potential to contribute to India's economic growth, both directly as Indian airlines grow, and indirectly through increased connectivity for travellers and businesses alike."