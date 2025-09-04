Home / Industry / News / GST rate cut proves to be a mixed bag for travel, hospitality sector

GST rate cut proves to be a mixed bag for travel, hospitality sector

Hotel rooms under ₹7,500 move to 5% slab, will bolster midscale segment

penthouse, housing, hotels
premium
The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two slab structure, removing the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs. Hotel rooms priced over Rs 7,500 a night continue to remain in the 18 per cent slab.
Akshara SrivastavaDeepak PatelRoshni Shekhar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The GST rate cut impact on the hospitality, travel and tourism sector will be a mixed bag, said industry executives on Thursday. 
 
While travel will get an impetus as hotel rooms priced under Rs 7,500 a night move into the 5 per cent slab (without input tax credit benefits), premium air travel will get more expensive as it moves into the 18 per cent slab.
 
“The rate on hotel accommodation priced at Rs 7,500 and below from 12 per cent to 5 per cent may provide some relief only to the travellers,” said the Hotel Association of India in a media note.
 
The move will specifically bolster growth of the midscale segment.
 
However, from an operator’s perspective, the removal of input tax credit (ITC) can be detrimental.
 
“The removal of ITC may act as a disincentive for much needed investment and expansion in the category. The full impact on hotel operators will depend on the effects of the ITC reduction, which experts will need to assess further,” stated HAI.
 
Further, Sheldon Hee, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, International Air Transport Association (IATA), expressed disappointment on the move, stating that "aviation has tremendous potential to contribute to India's economic growth, both directly as Indian airlines grow, and indirectly through increased connectivity for travellers and businesses alike."
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

New GST cuts awaken ghosts of 2017 transition for FMCG companies

Niti Aayog urges early focus on 2D materials to lead semicon future

Spot power trade volumes jump 19% in August; average price drops 7%

Aluminium extrusion industry body alleges 28 units shut, 5K jobs lost

Premium

GST overhaul may reshape ecommerce strategy ahead of festival season

Topics :GSTHospitality industryITC HotelsIndian Hotels

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story