GST rate cut proves to be a mixed bag for travel, hospitality sector

The GST rate cut impact on the hospitality, travel and tourism sector will be a mixed bag, said industry executives on Thursday.

While travel will get an impetus as hotel rooms priced under Rs 7,500 a night move into the 5 per cent slab (without input tax credit benefits), premium air travel will get more expensive as it moves into the 18 per cent slab.

“The rate on hotel accommodation priced at Rs 7,500 and below from 12 per cent to 5 per cent may provide some relief only to the travellers,” said the Hotel Association of India in a media note.