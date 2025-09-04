Home / Industry / News / GST rate rejig awakens the ghost of 2017 transition for FMCG players

GST rate rejig awakens the ghost of 2017 transition for FMCG players

Firms warn of teething troubles, seek time to rework SKUs and labels

Sep 04 2025
Companies may be celebrating the long-term gains from the goods and services tax (GST) cut on a wide range of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) from toothpaste and shampoos to namkeens, but the industry is also gripped by memories of the chaos that followed GST’s rollout in 2017. Back then, stocks in the supply chain carried old price tags, triggering a near wipeout of sales for almost a month.
 
Late Wednesday night, the government announced GST reductions across food and non-food categories in an attempt to encourage consumer spending.
 
Executives insist the tax savings will be passed on to consumers, yet they worry about existing stock already with retailers and distributors.
 
One company executive said distributors had slowed purchases since August 15, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at purchasing power-nudging measures and possible GST cuts. “Now that the new GST rates and implementation date are clear, distributors are restricting themselves to need-based inventory,” the executive added.
 
Distributors typically hold inventory for 15–20 days. Another senior executive explained that packaging and stocking decisions are made two to three months in advance, complicating the transition. “With the new GST rates coming in, I face the challenge of dealing with the inventory already lying with us,” he said. 
 
The executive further said that smaller stock-keeping unit (SKU) packs priced at ₹5, ₹10, ₹15, and ₹20 will be tricky, since these price points cannot change. Companies will have to increase grammage and alter packaging instead. For larger SKUs, usually priced at ₹100 and above, reducing prices is easier.
 
Industry representatives also want clarity on whether they can use stickers to display revised maximum retail prices until new stock reaches the shelves.
 
Executives from multiple firms said the industry plans to make a formal representation to the government highlighting transition difficulties and suggesting solutions. A road map is expected next week.
 
Mother Dairy confirmed it is awaiting guidance. “We need government permission to use stickers during the transition from one GST slab to another. We expect a road map in the next few days. There will be teething issues, but we will manage,” said Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy.
 
 

Company & Industry NewsGST rule changesGST rules changedIndian Economy

Sep 04 2025

