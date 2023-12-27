Home / Companies / News / USFDA nod to Lupin for generic Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension

USFDA nod to Lupin for generic Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension, 0.2 per cent, Lupin said in a regulatory filing

Lupin Pharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension indicated for temporary relief of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension, 0.2 per cent, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It is a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Alrex ophthalmic suspension, 0.2 per cent of Bausch & Lomb Inc.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India, the company added.

Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension, 0.2 per cent, is indicated for the temporary relief of signs and symptoms of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.

It had estimated annual sales of USD 29.1 million in the US market, Lupin said citing IQVIA MAT October 2023 data.

Also Read

Lupin's net profit jumps nearly four-fold on strong US growth, stock up

In-home cardio care: Lupin Digital, American College of Cardiology tie up

Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic blood pressure lowering drug

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Yet to see anything in writing: Sakshi Malik on WFI's suspension by govt

Adani Group announces key partnerships, project wins in energy sector

HDFC Bank gets board nod for extension to Atanu Chakraborty as chairman

Apraava Energy secures 300 MW wind energy project in Karnataka's Aski

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic antifungal injection

L&T wins over Rs 5,000 cr power, water systems order in Saudi Arabia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LupinUSFDAPharma sectorPharma exportsPharma exporters

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story