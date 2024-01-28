Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan chief ministers meet Home minister Amit Shah

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan chief ministers meet Home minister Amit Shah

Yadav and Sharma took charge as chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively, in December

'Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Bhajan Lal ji is doing positive work towards freeing Rajasthan from the misrule of the Congress and moving it towards a new path of progress,' Shah said in another post in Hindi | Photo: x @AmitShah
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed various issues regarding their respective states.

Yadav and Sharma took charge as chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively, in December.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"There was a meeting with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Dr Mohan Yadav ji today. A meaningful discussion took place on various issues related to the development and good governance of the state," Shah said in Hindi in a post on X.

The home minister said the Rajasthan chief minister also met him.

"Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Bhajan Lal ji is doing positive work towards freeing Rajasthan from the misrule of the Congress and moving it towards a new path of progress," Shah said in another post in Hindi.

"I am confident that under his leadership, Rajasthan will witness all-round development," he added.

Also Read

Bhajanlal Sharma named Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa Dy CMs

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Adjournment culture should give way to a culture of professionalism: CJI

UP CM Adityanath congratulates Nitish Kumar for taking oath as Bihar CM

SC acted as Constitution's heart and soul for 74 years: Justice Gavai

World faces same problems that have existed for thousands of years: Bhagwat

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan CMs hold talks on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahMohan YadavMadhya PradeshrajasthanBhajanlal Sharma

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story