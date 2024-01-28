World faces same problems that have existed for thousands of years: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said despite the world's material progress, it continues to face the same problems that have existed for thousands of years.

He said the solution to all problems lies in the ancient Indian concept of 'dharma' or 'spiritual oneness'.

Bhagwat made these remarks at the inaugural session of the 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders, organised by the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), a non-profit organisation dedicated to spiritual masters of ancient traditions and cultures. The conference will continue till February 1.

Bhagwat pointed out that despite advancements in education and technology, wars still happen and there is a lack of peace both externally and internally.

He highlighted the issues of ego, whether at an individual or community level, and the narrowness of mind.

He also criticised those who claim to be above such tendencies but end up creating another group for themselves.

According to Bhagwat, efforts have been made to understand and resolve these problems, resulting in different theories and philosophies that primarily focus on material prosperity and survival of the fittest.

He also felt that religions have also failed in finding lasting solutions, at most achieving the ideal of maximum good for maximum people.

Ancient traditions, on the other hand, recognised the concept of 'spiritual oneness', known as 'dharma' in India, he said.

These ancient cultures understood that everything is interconnected and that true happiness comes from within, rather than from external consumption, Bhagwat said, emphasizing the importance of this wisdom in finding true happiness.