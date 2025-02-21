ED conducts searches in Mohali in connection with Canada's gold heist case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday searched the Mohali premises of a man who is an alleged suspect in Canada's biggest-ever gold heist of more than USD 20 million, official sources said.

The sources identified the man as Simran Preet Panesar, who is in his thirties.

The man could not be contacted for his response on the allegations.

The federal probe agency has recently filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate the said loot from Canada's Pearson International Airport in April, 2023.

The premises of Panesar in Punjab's Mohali is being searched and the ED investigators will question him, the sources said.

The ED had booked a case suo moto, without a request from Canada, as the PMLA allows for such an investigation into in an instance of cross-border ramification where an Indian national is suspected to be involved.

The agency wants to probe if the "proceeds of crime" of this alleged heist travelled to India and if there were any beneficiaries here.

According to media reports, an air cargo container with gold bars was stolen from a secure storage facility at the said airport in 2023, possibly using fake documents.