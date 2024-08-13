Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Niti Aayog seeks proposals to evaluate centrally sponsored schemes

According to the Aayog, each sector will require a separate application through the GeM portal

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO
(Photo: https://www.niti.gov.in/)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:41 PM IST
Government think tank Niti Aayog has invited proposals for evaluation of centrally sponsored schemes across nine crucial sectors, including health, agriculture and education.

According to the Aayog, each sector will require a separate application through the GeM portal.

The 9 CSS packages include agriculture and allied sector, women and child development, education and rural development, among others.

Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) are implemented by the state governments but sponsored by the central government with a defined shareholding.

These schemes are aimed at supplementing efforts undertaken by the state government because the Centre has more resources at its disposal.

These schemes can either be national or regional in character. In CSS, the funding by the central government works as an initiation, with further spending coming from states towards the cause.

The deadline for receiving the request for proposal (RFP) is August 30, 2024.


Centrally sponsored schemesNiti AayogBudget and Economy

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

