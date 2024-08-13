Niti Aayog seeks proposals to evaluate centrally sponsored schemes

Government think tank Niti Aayog has invited proposals for evaluation of centrally sponsored schemes across nine crucial sectors, including health, agriculture and education.

According to the Aayog, each sector will require a separate application through the GeM portal.

The 9 CSS packages include agriculture and allied sector, women and child development, education and rural development, among others.

Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) are implemented by the state governments but sponsored by the central government with a defined shareholding.

These schemes are aimed at supplementing efforts undertaken by the state government because the Centre has more resources at its disposal.