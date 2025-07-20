NLC India arm NIRL to go public in Q2FY27; raise ₹4,000 crore: CMD

NIRL, the renewable energy arm of state-owned NLC India, is expected to go public in the second quarter of the next financial year to raise around ₹4,000 crore to part fund its expansion plans, a top official of the company said.
In an interview to PTI, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said that the public sector enterprise is targeting to ramp up its renewable energy capacity from the current 1.4 GW to 10 GW by 2030 and the company plans to raise ₹4,000 crore through initial public offering (IPO) route.
The company plans to file draft papers with markets regulator SEBI in the first quarter of 2026-27.
"We are targeting ₹4,000 crore through IPO route...So by September we will be in a position to ramp up our renewable assets through NIRL and by March 2026 we will be able to complete the legal and the financial due diligence and in the first quarter of 2026-27 we will be going for DRHP through the SEBI," the CMD explained.
NLC India Ltd, which will invest ₹50,000-₹60,000 crore to increase its renewable energy capacity by almost seven times, plans to do it through equity and debt.
"The equity portion is funded through internal resources," he said.
The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) on July 16 gave a special exemption to NLC India Ltd from investment guidelines that govern government-owned firms, which will enable NLCIL to invest ₹7,000 crore in NIRL.
The company will also be able to invest in various projects directly or through joint ventures, without seeking approvals, which are a must for all Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises.
At present, NLCIL operates seven renewable energy assets with a total installed capacity of 2 GW, which are either operational or close to commercial operation.
NLC India is a 6 GW company which includes 4.6 GW thermal capacity. NLC India -- the first company in the country to add 1 GW renewable capacity -- has plans to scale up its green energy capacity to 32 GW by 2047.
NLC India, under the Ministry of Coal, is into businesses of mining and power generation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app