Home / Companies / News / NLC India arm NIRL to go public in Q2FY27; raise ₹4,000 crore: CMD

NLC India arm NIRL to go public in Q2FY27; raise ₹4,000 crore: CMD

NLC India CMD said that the public sector enterprise is targeting to ramp up its RE capacity from 1.4 GW to 10 GW by 2030

Renewable energy, climate
The company plans to file draft papers with markets regulator Sebi in the first quarter of 2026-27. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NIRL, the renewable energy arm of state-owned NLC India, is expected to go public in the second quarter of the next financial year to raise around ₹4,000 crore to part fund its expansion plans, a top official of the company said.

In an interview to PTI, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said that the public sector enterprise is targeting to ramp up its renewable energy capacity from the current 1.4 GW to 10 GW by 2030 and the company plans to raise ₹4,000 crore through initial public offering (IPO) route.

The company plans to file draft papers with markets regulator SEBI in the first quarter of 2026-27.

"We are targeting ₹4,000 crore through IPO route...So by September we will be in a position to ramp up our renewable assets through NIRL and by March 2026 we will be able to complete the legal and the financial due diligence and in the first quarter of 2026-27 we will be going for DRHP through the SEBI," the CMD explained.

NLC India Ltd, which will invest ₹50,000-₹60,000 crore to increase its renewable energy capacity by almost seven times, plans to do it through equity and debt.

"The equity portion is funded through internal resources," he said.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) on July 16 gave a special exemption to NLC India Ltd from investment guidelines that govern government-owned firms, which will enable NLCIL to invest ₹7,000 crore in NIRL.

The company will also be able to invest in various projects directly or through joint ventures, without seeking approvals, which are a must for all Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises.

At present, NLCIL operates seven renewable energy assets with a total installed capacity of 2 GW, which are either operational or close to commercial operation.

NLC India is a 6 GW company which includes 4.6 GW thermal capacity. NLC India -- the first company in the country to add 1 GW renewable capacity -- has plans to scale up its green energy capacity to 32 GW by 2047.

NLC India, under the Ministry of Coal, is into businesses of mining and power generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Roseate Hotels looking to diversify portfolio with managed properties: CEO

Glas Trust calls Byju's defamation threat a bid to divert from court orders

Jio Financial, Allianz to launch reinsurance JV in India with 50-50 stake

Reliance set to launch green energy gigafactories within next 6 quarters

Jio Financial Services ties up with Allianz Group for 50:50 reinsurance JV

Topics :NLCNLC Indiarenewable enrgy

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story