Reliance set to launch green energy gigafactories within next 6 quarters

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has announced that all its clean energy gigafactories will become operational within the next four to six quarters, Bloomberg reported. These facilities will manufacture key products such as solar panels, batteries, and electrolysers used to produce green hydrogen.

ALSO READ: Reliance acquires home appliances firm Kelvinator for undisclosed sum The factories are being set up in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on a sprawling site near the company’s massive oil refinery complex — the largest in the world. According to a company presentation shared on Friday, these units will help bring down RIL’s energy costs by at least 25 per cent and are expected to deliver strong returns on capital.

Partnership plans once operations stabilise Chief Financial Officer V Srikanth said in a webcast that Reliance will seek partners for its clean energy business after operations are stabilised. “It’s win-win in multiple ways,” he said, indicating that the company is open to collaborations for both funding and long-term purchase agreements. The company’s presentation also stated it aims to bring in “partners who can contribute with both financing and offtake” once the gigafactories are de-risked, Bloomberg reported. Solar glass plant underway As part of its push to build a robust clean energy manufacturing ecosystem, Reliance is setting up what it says will be India’s largest solar glass factory. However, details about the plant’s production capacity were not disclosed.

ALSO READ: HC tells Amazon, Flipkart to take down goods infringing Reliance marks India currently imports nearly 70 per cent of the solar glass it uses — a critical component in solar panels. This is expected to change following anti-dumping duties introduced by the government in May 2025, which are encouraging local production and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. Reliance Q1 profit surges 78.3% on stake sale Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 78.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 (April-June). The surge was mainly due to a one-time gain from the sale of a 4.9 per cent stake in Asian Paints, which brought in ₹8,924 crore.