Reliance set to launch green energy gigafactories within next 6 quarters

Reliance to launch clean energy gigafactories in Jamnagar within four to six quarters; units to produce solar panels, batteries, and electrolysers, cutting energy costs by at least 25 per cent

Reliance Industries, RIL
These units will help bring down RIL’s energy costs by at least 25 per cent
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has announced that all its clean energy gigafactories will become operational within the next four to six quarters, Bloomberg reported. These facilities will manufacture key products such as solar panels, batteries, and electrolysers used to produce green hydrogen.
 
The factories are being set up in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on a sprawling site near the company’s massive oil refinery complex — the largest in the world. According to a company presentation shared on Friday, these units will help bring down RIL’s energy costs by at least 25 per cent and are expected to deliver strong returns on capital.   
 

Partnership plans once operations stabilise

 
Chief Financial Officer V Srikanth said in a webcast that Reliance will seek partners for its clean energy business after operations are stabilised. “It’s win-win in multiple ways,” he said, indicating that the company is open to collaborations for both funding and long-term purchase agreements. The company’s presentation also stated it aims to bring in “partners who can contribute with both financing and offtake” once the gigafactories are de-risked, Bloomberg reported.
 

Solar glass plant underway

 
As part of its push to build a robust clean energy manufacturing ecosystem, Reliance is setting up what it says will be India’s largest solar glass factory. However, details about the plant’s production capacity were not disclosed.
 
India currently imports nearly 70 per cent of the solar glass it uses — a critical component in solar panels. This is expected to change following anti-dumping duties introduced by the government in May 2025, which are encouraging local production and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.   
 

Reliance Q1 profit surges 78.3% on stake sale

 
Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 78.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 (April-June). The surge was mainly due to a one-time gain from the sale of a 4.9 per cent stake in Asian Paints, which brought in ₹8,924 crore.
 
Despite the profit boost, consolidated net sales grew only 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y and fell 6.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), mainly due to weaker performance in the company’s oil-to-chemicals, and oil and gas segments.
 
In an investor presentation, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) said its fast-moving consumer goods division — Reliance Consumer Products — is being separated from RRVL. The move is intended to create a focused entity for managing and growing the conglomerate’s consumer brands. The demerger scheme has already been filed and is effective from April 1.

Topics :Reliance IndustriesRIL plans to expand Jamnagar capacityMukesh Ambaniclean energyBS Web ReportsQ1 results

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

