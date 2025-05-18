Home / India News / Om Birla to attend SCCI platinum jubilee celebrations in Jamshedpur

Om Birla to attend SCCI platinum jubilee celebrations in Jamshedpur

SCCI president Vijay Anand Moonka said this would be the first time a Lok Sabha Speaker will visit steel city Jamshedpur

Om Birla, Om, Birla
It has 2,500 members, who represent around 2 lakh people of the city and surrounding areas directly or indirectly, Moonka said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on May 25 to take part in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), an official said on Sunday. 

ALSO READ: Om Birla praises Modi govt for transforming rail connectivity for people

Apart from Birla, who will be the chief guest at the event, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda will also participate in the programme to be held on Loyola School premises here, said SCCI general secretary Manav Kedia.

SCCI president Vijay Anand Moonka said this would be the first time a Lok Sabha Speaker will visit steel city Jamshedpur. 

ALSO READ: LS Speaker Om Birla performs ritual at wedding of Pulwama martyr's daughter

The chamber was formed in 1948 with the objective to address the issues faced by industries and traders, he said.

It has 2,500 members, who represent around 2 lakh people of the city and surrounding areas directly or indirectly, Moonka said. 

ALSO READ: Translation services extended to 6 new languages in Parliament: Om Birla

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Constitution of India supreme, its pillars must work together: CJI Gavai

Anarock's FY25 revenue rises 33% on higher property consultancy fees

Fires break out at Delhi coaching centre, hotel; no casualties reported

Ashoka University associate professor held for remarks against Op Sindoor

Jobless teachers' protest outside Bengal education dept HQ enters 4th day

Topics :Om BirlaLok Sabha Speaker

First Published: May 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story